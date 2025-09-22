spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 22, 2025 - 4:53 PM

UBEC, Kano Govt Absorb 4,315 BESDA Teachers into Permanent Service

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

UBEC, Kano Government Absorb 4,315 BESDA Teachers into Permanent Service
Kano Map

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has described the integration of 4,315 former Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) teachers into Kano State’s education system as a major milestone in strengthening the delivery of basic education in Nigeria.

At the official launching and distribution of permanent and pensionable appointment letters, UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Aisha Garba, who was represented by the Director of the Northwest Zone, Hajia Sidikat Shomope, commended the Kano State Government for taking decisive steps to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

Dr. Garba noted that the caliber of teachers directly influences learners’ performance in both internal and external examinations, stressing that the absorption of the BESDA teachers will positively impact the state’s educational outcomes.

She further recommended that other states replicate the Kano model to address teacher shortages and fill gaps created by retirements in the public school system.

The landmark event in Kano was attended by Governor Abba Yusuf Kanir, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), staff of UBEC’s Kano office, development partners, BESDA teachers, pupils, and representatives of the media.

The initiative, according to UBEC, underscores its commitment to enhancing basic education nationwide and ensuring that qualified teachers remain central to improving access, equity, and quality in the sector.

Previous article
FG Gives Mining Firms Dec 31 Deadline to Finalize Community Development Agreements
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

FG Gives Mining Firms Dec 31 Deadline to Finalize Community Development Agreements

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Federal Government has issued a December 31 deadline...

Cardi B Breaks Guinness World Record With 176 Drone Album Deliveries in Texas

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
American rapper Belcalis Almanzar, known professionally as Cardi B,...

Israel Strikes Lebanon as Palestinian State Recognition Gains Ground

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
An Israeli drone strike on Sunday, September 21, killed...

We Are Agents of Renewed Hope— Wike Pledges World-Class Abuja Under Tinubu

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike,...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

FG Gives Mining Firms Dec 31 Deadline to Finalize Community Development Agreements

Environment 0
The Federal Government has issued a December 31 deadline...

Cardi B Breaks Guinness World Record With 176 Drone Album Deliveries in Texas

Entertainment 0
American rapper Belcalis Almanzar, known professionally as Cardi B,...

Israel Strikes Lebanon as Palestinian State Recognition Gains Ground

World News 0
An Israeli drone strike on Sunday, September 21, killed...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x