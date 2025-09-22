UBEC, Kano Govt Absorb 4,315 BESDA Teachers into Permanent Service

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has described the integration of 4,315 former Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) teachers into Kano State’s education system as a major milestone in strengthening the delivery of basic education in Nigeria.

At the official launching and distribution of permanent and pensionable appointment letters, UBEC’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Aisha Garba, who was represented by the Director of the Northwest Zone, Hajia Sidikat Shomope, commended the Kano State Government for taking decisive steps to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

Dr. Garba noted that the caliber of teachers directly influences learners’ performance in both internal and external examinations, stressing that the absorption of the BESDA teachers will positively impact the state’s educational outcomes.

She further recommended that other states replicate the Kano model to address teacher shortages and fill gaps created by retirements in the public school system.

The landmark event in Kano was attended by Governor Abba Yusuf Kanir, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), staff of UBEC’s Kano office, development partners, BESDA teachers, pupils, and representatives of the media.

The initiative, according to UBEC, underscores its commitment to enhancing basic education nationwide and ensuring that qualified teachers remain central to improving access, equity, and quality in the sector.