FG Empowers Colleges of Education to Award Degrees

In a sweeping reform set to redefine Nigeria’s teacher education landscape, the Federal Government has officially begun implementing a policy that allows Colleges of Education across the country to independently award both National Certificate in Education (NCE) and bachelor’s degrees ending decades of mandatory university affiliations.

The announcement was made at the National Summit on Education in Abuja, where Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa represented by Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmad described the move as “a historic milestone in Nigeria’s educational development.”

The initiative is backed by the recently enacted Federal Colleges of Education (Establishment) Act No. 43 of 2023.

Speaking at the summit, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof. Paulinus Chijioke Okwelle, lauded the reform as “historic,” emphasizing its potential to revitalize teacher training and expand access to higher education for aspiring educators.

“This reform eliminates a long-standing structural barrier in the education system,” Okwelle noted. “It empowers colleges to grow academically and offer comprehensive teacher education without relying on university partnerships.”

Until now, Colleges of Education were restricted to awarding only the NCE qualification and were required to affiliate with universities to run degree programs.

The new policy positions these institutions to operate with greater autonomy, shaping their own academic direction and responding more directly to the nation’s educational needs; The News Chronicle reports.

Education stakeholders at the summit hailed the policy as a transformative step toward improving teacher quality and addressing Nigeria’s growing demand for qualified educators.