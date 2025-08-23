spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 23, 2025 - 11:44 PM

FG Empowers Colleges of Education to Award Degrees

News
— By: Pius Kadon

FG Inaugurates Committee to Draft PPP Guidelines for Education Infrastructure Overhaul
Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa

In a sweeping reform set to redefine Nigeria’s teacher education landscape, the Federal Government has officially begun implementing a policy that allows Colleges of Education across the country to independently award both National Certificate in Education (NCE) and bachelor’s degrees ending decades of mandatory university affiliations.

The announcement was made at the National Summit on Education in Abuja, where Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa represented by Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmad described the move as “a historic milestone in Nigeria’s educational development.”

The initiative is backed by the recently enacted Federal Colleges of Education (Establishment) Act No. 43 of 2023.

Speaking at the summit, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof. Paulinus Chijioke Okwelle, lauded the reform as “historic,” emphasizing its potential to revitalize teacher training and expand access to higher education for aspiring educators.

“This reform eliminates a long-standing structural barrier in the education system,” Okwelle noted. “It empowers colleges to grow academically and offer comprehensive teacher education without relying on university partnerships.”

Until now, Colleges of Education were restricted to awarding only the NCE qualification and were required to affiliate with universities to run degree programs.

The new policy positions these institutions to operate with greater autonomy, shaping their own academic direction and responding more directly to the nation’s educational needs; The News Chronicle reports.

Education stakeholders at the summit hailed the policy as a transformative step toward improving teacher quality and addressing Nigeria’s growing demand for qualified educators.

Previous article
Niger State Students Threaten Mass Protest Over Neglect of Education, Unpaid Scholarships
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Niger State Students Threaten Mass Protest Over Neglect of Education, Unpaid Scholarships

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The National Association of Niger State Students (NANISS) has...

Jay-Z Tops Global Richest Musicians List With $2.5 Billion Net Worth

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
American rapper and entrepreneur Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has been...

Saudi Arabia Medical Team Completes Free Open-Heart Surgeries in Kano

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A Saudi Arabian medical team has completed a five-day...

Nigeria’s Mounting Debt Under Tinubu – A Ticking Time Bomb

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
The Federal Government has once again secured another foreign...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Niger State Students Threaten Mass Protest Over Neglect of Education, Unpaid Scholarships

News 0
The National Association of Niger State Students (NANISS) has...

Jay-Z Tops Global Richest Musicians List With $2.5 Billion Net Worth

Gist 0
American rapper and entrepreneur Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has been...

Saudi Arabia Medical Team Completes Free Open-Heart Surgeries in Kano

News 0
A Saudi Arabian medical team has completed a five-day...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join