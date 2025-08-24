Amnesty International Urges Investigation Into Human Rights Abuses in Borno

Amnesty International has expressed serious concern over rising reports of human rights violations by the Borno State Government.

According to the group’s initial findings, the state is becoming a centre of repression, abuse of power, and unlawful attacks on citizens’ rights to freely express themselves. “People have the right to agree or disagree with those in power. Criticizing a governor is not a crime,” Amnesty said.

The organization noted that critics of the government are being arbitrarily arrested and detained for weeks or months without trial, access to lawyers, or contact with their families. Some are even denied bail, in blatant disregard for due process.

In a Press release obtained by The News Chronicle on Saturday night, Amnesty described as “outrageous” the sentencing of five young people to prison terms of up to five years for peacefully participating in the #EndBadGovernance protests held between 1–10 August 2024. It condemned the trial as a sham based on false charges instigated by the Borno State Government.

The group also raised concern over threats against privately owned radio stations in Maiduguri that broadcast critical opinions or debates on governance.

Opposition parties have also faced harassment, with their posters and billboards frequently destroyed by state sponsored thugs.

Earlier this year, the state government demolished a commercial property in Maiduguri belonging to opposition figure Attom Magira, claiming it was an “illegal structure.” Amnesty, however, said the demolition violated both Nigerian and international legal safeguards and was part of a pattern of targeting opposition figures.

“The government of Borno State under Governor Babagana Zulum must end its escalating attacks on freedom. Authorities must learn to tolerate dissenting voices and recognize them as citizens exercising their human rights,” Amnesty International stated.