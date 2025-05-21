FG Emphasizes Research into Alternatives to POPs in Plastics

The Federal Government has called on academic institutions and industry stakeholders to intensify research efforts into sustainable alternatives to Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) in plastics, as part of ongoing national efforts to tackle plastic pollution.

Speaking at the Inception Workshop on Circular and POPs-Free Plastics in Africa Project, the Honourable Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, emphasized the urgency of eliminating POPs from plastic products, particularly in the electronics sector. The Minister, represented by Engr. Yunuss Abdul-Ganiyu, Director of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, described the initiative as timely given Nigeria’s role as a leading hub for electronic goods in West Africa.

Lawal noted that POPs, often used as additives in plastic to improve performance, are highly toxic, persist in the environment for decades, and pose long-term risks to human health and ecosystems. “Scientific evidence has shown that POPs accumulate in the environment and are released throughout the lifecycle of plastics, harming both the environment and the economy,” he stated.

Funded by the Global Environmental Facility and implemented by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) through the Basel Convention Coordinating Center, Ibadan, and the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the project aims to promote a circular economy and safer alternatives in plastic production.

In his welcome address, NESREA’s Director General, Prof. Innocent Barikor, thanked the funding and implementing partners, adding that the initiative provides essential tools and partnerships to reform the Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) sector in line with global environmental standards. He also emphasized the project’s commitment to gender mainstreaming, ensuring active participation and benefits for women, who are disproportionately affected by environmental degradation.

Regional Technical Coordinator, Prof. Percy Onianwa, highlighted that the project will target the reduction of POPs in plastics across key sectors such as automotive, construction, and electronics, while addressing poor waste management practices that lead to the formation of unintentional POPs (uPOPs).