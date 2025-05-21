Haaland Bids Emotional Farewell as De Bruyne Departs Manchester City

As the curtains draw on Kevin De Bruyne’s glittering chapter at Manchester City, teammate and goal machine Erling Haaland has poured out his heart in a farewell message brimming with gratitude, admiration, and the echoes of unforgettable moments.

The Norwegian striker, whose name has become synonymous with goals, didn’t hold back in his emotional tribute to the Belgian maestro, whose vision and passing have dazzled the Etihad faithful for nearly a decade.

“First of all, thank you so much for all the great assists you’ve given me, the great moments we’ve had together—winning the Champions League, the Premier League, and everything you’ve done for this club. We all really appreciate it,” Haaland said in a message that has since made the rounds like wildfire on social media.

With De Bruyne officially calling time on his City career, Haaland’s words hit home like a thunderbolt on a rainy Manchester night. For three seasons, the duo were a match made in footballing heaven—De Bruyne pulling the strings, Haaland finishing with ruthless precision.

“I’m so happy to have played with you for an amazing three years,” Haaland continued. “From all at Man City, it’s been a pleasure to have you at this club. Before I came, I watched you so much and looked forward to playing with you—then I did it, and it was amazing.”

“We love you. We, City fans, love you!” Haaland concluded, striking the final chord in what felt like a eulogy for a living legend.