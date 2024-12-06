Feed God’s Flock, Don’t Feast on them, Anglican Prelate, Ezeofor urges Priests

The Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Right Reverend Samuel Ezeofor, has charged Ministers of God with always preaching the gospel in its undiluted form and using their various positions to give hope to the hopeless.

He gave this charge at the Cathedral Church of Saint John, Ekwulobia, in Anambra State, during the Advent ordination of Aguata Diocese.

Dr. Okwuolisa Igwilo was made a Deacon during the service, while Reverend Innocent Nwankwo, Ochuba Emmanuel, and Obumneme Okeke were made Priests.

According to Bishop Ezeofor, priests must always preach the gospel of true love, peace, and unity among Christians, especially to those they serve. They must remind them that they have a duty to cater to the flock of Christ and not feast on them.

Right Reverend Ezeofor regretted the high level of immorality in society, especially the growing trend of youths returning to idolatry despite being the leaders of tomorrow, and called for concerted efforts to address this issue.

He urged the federal government to seek ways to reduce poverty and hunger in the country, regretting that many are being pushed into negative lifestyles because of hunger.

Earlier, in a sermon, the ordination retreatant and Anglican Bishop of Zaria Diocese, Right Reverend Ishaya Baba, spoke on the integrity of priesthood, cautioning Ministers of God against actions that could bring their position into ridicule.

Right Reverend Ishaya Baba, who charged priests to always consider themselves fellow elders, stressed the need for humility and perseverance in the face of adversity.

The president of the Aguata Diocesan Women’s Ministry, Mrs. Chinyere Ezeofor; the president of the Aguata Diocesan Council of Knights, Sir Obiora Okeke; and others called on the laity and priests’ wives to always support the newly ordained perform well in their ministry.

They also emphasized the need for grassroots evangelism to improve the moral tone of society.

On his part, the Director of Media and Communications of Aguata Diocese, Mr. Abuchi Nwozor, advocated for more media engagement in evangelism and cautioned those who claim that the church is a scam to cease immediately.

The highlight of the service was the administration of the oath of canonical obedience on the new priests, the anointing of their foreheads with oil by Bishop Ezeofor, and the issuance of the Holy Bible as a symbol of authority.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...