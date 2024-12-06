Barcelona Edge Closer To Signing Jonathan Tah

In a significant development, Barcelona have taken a major step towards signing Jonathan Tah, with the club’s director, Deco, meeting the player and his agents in Germany.

According to reports, the meeting was positive, leaving Barcelona optimistic about securing Tah’s signature.

Tah, who is currently a free agent, has made it clear that he will not be signing a new deal with Bayer Leverkusen in 2025. Instead, he plans to leave the club in July, with Barcelona emerging as the clear favorites to sign him.

The meeting between Deco and Tah’s camp, which took place on Thursday, has been confirmed by reports from Jijantes. While there are still details to be discussed, Barcelona are reportedly ahead of Bayern Munich in the race to sign Tah.

Tah’s agent, Pini Zahavi, also represents Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, who is said to be strongly interested in signing the player. This connection is likely to have played a role in Barcelona’s optimism about securing Tah’s signature.

The signing of Tah is projected to be a significant coup for Barcelona, who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

While the deal is not yet done, Barcelona’s optimism is a clear indication that they are confident of securing Tah’s signature. As the negotiations continue, fans of the club will be eagerly awaiting the outcome.

In the meantime, Tah’s decision to leave Bayer Leverkusen in July has set off a scramble among top European clubs to sign him. However, with Barcelona in the driving seat, it remains to be seen whether anyone can pip them to the post.

