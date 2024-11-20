Federal Government Expands Healthcare Training Program to Four Additional States

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has extended its ongoing healthcare training initiative to include Nasarawa, Plateau, Oyo, and Niger states.

This expansion brings the total number of participating states under the program to 28, reflecting a significant commitment to improving healthcare delivery nationwide.

As part of this initiative, around 50,000 frontline healthcare workers have received comprehensive training to enhance their skills.

These healthcare professionals are being equipped with essential competencies, including effective listening, keen observation, accurate diagnosis, and appropriate treatment of patients.

These skills are critical for delivering high-quality care, especially in primary healthcare settings where many patients first seek medical attention.

In addition to the hands-on training, the program emphasizes the continuous professional development of healthcare workers.

This focus ensures that healthcare providers remain up-to-date with best practices and innovations in medical care, fostering sustained improvements in Nigeria’s primary healthcare system.

By expanding the program to more states, the Federal Government is reinforcing its dedication to strengthening the capacity of healthcare workers nationwide, ultimately improving health outcomes for communities across the country.

