Several police officers were reportedly killed early this morning by armed gunmen in the Ebem-Asaga area of Ohafia Local Government Area, Abia State.

Eyewitnesses say the attack occurred around 7:30 a.m., causing widespread panic as residents fled the scene.

This follows a similar attack on Sunday night in Umuahia, where one police officer was killed and another injured in an ambush. Efforts to obtain an official statement from the Police Public Relations Officer are ongoing.

