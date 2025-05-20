Nollywood Actress Grace-Charis Bassey (Formerly Belinda Effah) Joins U.S. Navy, Becomes U.S. Citizen

Renowned Nollywood actress Grace-Charis Bassey, formerly known as Belinda Effah, has officially completed U.S. Navy boot camp training, earning the title of Sailor and taking the Oath of Allegiance as a citizen of the United States.

The 35-year-old actress, from Cross River State, Nigeria, shared the news on Monday, May 19, 2025, via a series of posts on her verified Instagram page.

She accompanied the announcement with photos and videos from her Navy graduation ceremony, where she was seen in uniform.

In her post, Bassey wrote:

“First, All Glory To God. Last week, I graduated from U.S. Navy boot camp as a Sailor and took the oath as a citizen of the United States. This journey wasn’t easy but I carried my roots, my faith, and my vision every step of the way.”

She continued:

“Nigeria raised me. America challenged me. I stand today stronger and more determined than ever. Thank you to everyone who believed in me. This is just the beginning.”

The actress dedicated the achievement to her late father, Naval Commander Asido Bassey Effah, who served with distinction in the Nigerian Navy.

“In honor of my late father – Naval CDR Asido Bassey Effah,” she wrote.

Belinda Uyu Effah made headlines in 2021 when she announced a spiritual transformation and a name change to Grace-Charis Bassey Effah, following what she described as a divine encounter.

In an Instagram post dated June 2021, she stated:

“I, formerly known as Belinda Uyu Effah, now wish to be known as Grace-Charis Bassey Effah. All former documents remain valid. General public please take note.”

She further clarified, saying:

“Do you still need more proof that it’s me? My surname is still Effah. Thank you very much.”

Grace-Charis Bassey is best known for her roles in Nigerian films such as Kokomma and Miracle. Her performance in Kokomma earned her the Most Promising Act award at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

