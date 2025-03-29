Family Seeks Justice for Tech Founder Teejay After Tragic Hit-and-Run

A senior tech founder, Adetunji “Teejay” Opayele, tragically lost his life after a hit-and-run incident involving a Lagos socialite, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

The tragic event occurred on March 4 while Teejay was cycling home from the gym in Victoria Island, Lagos.

As Teejay biked along his rightful path, a car suddenly emerged from the opposite direction, driven by Biola Adams-Odutayo, a young woman reportedly from a wealthy family and employed by a major health insurance company.

The car struck Teejay with force, leaving him critically injured and bleeding on the road.

Shockingly, instead of checking on him or offering assistance, Biola reportedly stayed inside her car, preoccupied with her phone and making calls.

Eyewitnesses who rushed to the scene claimed that Biola initially tried to flee, but a crowd gathered to stop her. When urged to transport Teejay to the hospital, she allegedly refused, citing concerns about bloodstains in her vehicle.

Bystanders eventually arranged an Uber to take Teejay to nearby clinics, but he was rejected at multiple facilities.

Meanwhile, Biola’s focus appeared to be on getting her damaged car towed, as she reportedly contacted a tow truck.

After about an hour of struggling to find help, Teejay was finally taken to a hospital using a commercial minibus, but it was too late.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Despite her actions at the scene, Biola was later arrested but released almost immediately.

She was charged with a minor traffic offence rather than manslaughter.

To the dismay of Teejay’s family and friends, she was granted bail the same day for one million naira, which she promptly paid.

There are now concerns that she may have left the country, while her family reportedly leverages their influence to avoid further consequences.

Teejay’s death has left the tech community and loved ones devastated.

A rising star in Nigeria’s tech scene, he co-founded Bumpa, a startup that secured $4 million in international funding, and previously founded HostCabal.

His career spanned premium roles in both Nigeria and the U.S., and his future appeared exceptionally bright.

Now, his grieving family is calling on Nigerians to support their demand for justice.

They are urging authorities to revisit the case and ensure proper accountability for Teejay’s untimely death.

Many have joined the movement, signing a petition to amplify the call for justice and prevent such incidents from being overlooked.