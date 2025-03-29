Close Menu
    Stanbic IBTC Reports N303.8 Billion Pre-Tax Profit in 2024 on Robust Revenue Growth

    Stanbic IBTC

    Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N303.8 billion for the 2024 financial year, marking a 60.23% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

    Similarly, post-tax profit surged to N225.3 billion, reflecting the bank’s strong financial performance.

    Revenue Surge Boosts Profits

    The impressive results were largely driven by a 78.26% increase in gross earnings, which reached N823.3 billion. This growth was fueled by higher interest income and a surge in non-interest revenue.

    • Interest Income: N566.5 billion (+109.34% YoY)
    • Net Interest Income: N410.5 billion (+134.29% YoY)
    • Non-Interest Revenue: N236.4 billion (+31.35% YoY)
    • Net Fees & Commission Income: N170.4 billion (+54.52% YoY)
    • Customer Deposits: N3.009 trillion (+45.2% YoY)
    • Total Assets: N6.912 trillion (+34.33% YoY)
    • Earnings Per Share: N17.10 (+61.02% YoY)

    Strong Lending Growth Despite Rising Credit Losses

    Stanbic IBTC expanded its loan book by 17.6%, increasing lending activity to N2.35 trillion. However, credit impairment losses surged by 543% YoY to N99.4 billion, signaling rising credit risk and a more cautious provisioning strategy.

    Despite this, the bank maintained a healthy net interest margin, with interest expenses accounting for only 27% of total interest income.

    Asset Management and Non-Interest Revenue See Strong Gains

    Beyond core banking, Stanbic IBTC’s asset management business saw significant growth, with management fees jumping 37% YoY to N98.7 billion. This highlights the bank’s success in diversifying its revenue streams.

    Q4 2024 Performance Raises Caution

    While the bank’s annual results were strong, Q4 earnings showed a significant decline, raising concerns about potential headwinds.

    • Gross Earnings (Q4 2024): N230.8 billion, down from N363.1 billion in Q3
    • Post-Tax Profit (Q4 2024): N42.4 billion, down from N111.7 billion in Q3

    Outlook: Sustaining Growth Amid Economic Uncertainty

    Stanbic IBTC’s performance underscores its strong market position, driven by lending expansion, revenue growth, and diversification. However, rising credit losses and Q4’s profit decline suggest caution is needed moving forward.

    The bank’s ability to manage credit risk, sustain loan growth, and optimize cost efficiencies will be crucial in maintaining its growth trajectory in 2025.

