Fame and Endless Tours Ruined My Love Life –Ruger Confesses

Afrobeats sensation, Michael Olayinka, widely known by his stage name Ruger, has expressed regret over how his demanding music tours have taken a toll on his personal relationships.

The singer, in a recent post shared across his social media platforms, lamented that his hectic career schedule has strained both his romantic and family life.

He admitted that while fame and success have brought him global recognition, they have also made it difficult for him to sustain meaningful connections.

”Being on the road has really affected my love life. It became worse after I went back to my black hair and low cut because these girls have been all over me.

“But deep down, I really wanna settle down soon,” he wrote.

Ruger further revealed that his constant travels have not only affected his relationships with loved ones but also made it almost impossible to spend time with his family.

”I hardly even see my family because, trust me, I am the most booked artist in this country.

“People want to see me on stage around the world. They want that Ruger sauce every month,” he added.

Ruger, a gifted singer-songwriter known for fusing Afrobeats, hip-hop, and dancehall, began his musical journey as a member of his church choir and school band before signing with D’Prince’s Jonzing World label in 2020.

His big break came in 2021 with the hit single “Bounce,” which paved the way for his debut EP, Pandemic, propelling him to stardom.

Since then, the Asiwaju crooner has continued to dominate the charts, earning accolades such as Best New Artist at the Soundcity MVP Awards and amassing millions of streams and followers across global music platforms.