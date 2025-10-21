spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 23, 2025 - 2:40 PM

Kaduna COEASU Bows to Dialogue, Ends Strike After Government’s Pledge

EducationNews
— By: Merit Ugolo

Kaduna COEASU Bows to Dialogue, Ends Strike After Government’s Pledge
Kaduna Map

The Academic Staff Union of the College of Education (COEASU), Gidan Waya chapter in Kaduna State, has announced the suspension of its three-week-long strike following assurances from the state government to address the union’s demands.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the chapter’s Chairman, Dr. Christopher Yerima, on Tuesday in Kafanchan.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Yerima explained that the industrial action, which began on September 30, was in line with the directive of the Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions (JUTI) in the state.

”As you are aware, our chapter embarked on an indefinite strike on Sept. 30, in compliance with the directive of the Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions (JUTI) in the state,” he said.

He noted that the strike became necessary due to the state government’s delay in fulfilling the agreement reached on August 18 concerning the adoption of the CONPCASS/CONTEDISS salary structure and the 65-year retirement age for non-academic staff.

According to him, the union decided to suspend the action after a fruitful meeting with Governor Uba Sani on October 17, during which the government pledged to meet key aspects of their demands.

”We are pleased to announce that following a meeting with the governor, Uba Sani, on Oct. 17, the government has committed to implementing 70 per cent of the CONPCASS and CONTEDISS salary structure with effect from October.

”Additionally, the government has agreed to implement the 65-year retirement age for non-academic staff,” Yerima stated.

He expressed gratitude to members of the union for their steadfastness, unity, and sacrifice throughout the period of the strike, describing their commitment as instrumental to achieving progress in the negotiations.

Yerima also assured that the union would continue to monitor the implementation of the government’s promises to ensure full compliance in the interest of its members and the institution at large.

Previous article
Police Smash Drug Ring in Jigawa, Nab Three Suspects in Major Raid
Next article
Fame and Endless Tours Ruined My Love Life –Ruger Confesses
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Group Links Otti’s Allies, Contractors to Alleged Standards Breach in Abia Market Collapse

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
An Abia state-based rights group, the Centre for Human...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Most Crypto Investors are Low-to Middle-income Earners— Study Reveals

Technology 0
A new study on cryptocurrency use in Nigeria has...

JUST IN: New INEC Chairman Amupitan Arrives Villa for Swearing-In

News 0
The newly confirmed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral...

Barack Obama Pays Tribute to Fela Kuti in New Podcast Series

Africa 0
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x