Kaduna COEASU Bows to Dialogue, Ends Strike After Government’s Pledge

The Academic Staff Union of the College of Education (COEASU), Gidan Waya chapter in Kaduna State, has announced the suspension of its three-week-long strike following assurances from the state government to address the union’s demands.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the chapter’s Chairman, Dr. Christopher Yerima, on Tuesday in Kafanchan.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Yerima explained that the industrial action, which began on September 30, was in line with the directive of the Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions (JUTI) in the state.

”As you are aware, our chapter embarked on an indefinite strike on Sept. 30, in compliance with the directive of the Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions (JUTI) in the state,” he said.

He noted that the strike became necessary due to the state government’s delay in fulfilling the agreement reached on August 18 concerning the adoption of the CONPCASS/CONTEDISS salary structure and the 65-year retirement age for non-academic staff.

According to him, the union decided to suspend the action after a fruitful meeting with Governor Uba Sani on October 17, during which the government pledged to meet key aspects of their demands.

”We are pleased to announce that following a meeting with the governor, Uba Sani, on Oct. 17, the government has committed to implementing 70 per cent of the CONPCASS and CONTEDISS salary structure with effect from October.

”Additionally, the government has agreed to implement the 65-year retirement age for non-academic staff,” Yerima stated.

He expressed gratitude to members of the union for their steadfastness, unity, and sacrifice throughout the period of the strike, describing their commitment as instrumental to achieving progress in the negotiations.

Yerima also assured that the union would continue to monitor the implementation of the government’s promises to ensure full compliance in the interest of its members and the institution at large.