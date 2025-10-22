Tinubu Approves Two-Year Extension for Surveyor-General Adebomehin

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a two-year extension for the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Mr. Abuduganiyu Adebomehin.

The extension, which takes effect from January 5, 2026, follows the recent transfer of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) to the Presidency.

Adebomehin, first appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022, has been leading reforms in the nation’s geospatial data systems initiatives the Tinubu administration is keen to see completed.

President Tinubu tasked the Surveyor-General to consolidate ongoing reforms in land administration, highway and abutting land infrastructure coordination, reclamation and erosion control programmes, and other areas of strategic national importance.