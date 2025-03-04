Ex-NIS Comptroller-General David Parradang Killed by Kidnappers in Abuja

Former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), David Shikfu Parradang, has been killed by kidnappers in Abuja on Tuesday.

Parradang was reportedly trailed from a bank, robbed of his cash, and later murdered in the Area 1 axis of the city. His killing has raised concerns over rising insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory.

Parradang, who served in various capacities across Nigeria, was an Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and a distinguished graduate of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Security agencies have launched an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators, while the NIS has yet to release an official statement.