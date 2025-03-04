Video Shows Nigerian Army Detaining Police Officers After Alleged Shootout

The Nigerian Army has reportedly detained several police officers following an alleged exchange of gunfire with soldiers on Circulating Video.

According to sources, the incident occurred during a confrontation between the two security forces. The reason behind the clash remains unclear, but authorities are said to be investigating the matter.

There has been no official statement from the Nigerian Army or the Police Force regarding the situation.

However, reports suggest that efforts are being made to resolve the issue and prevent further tensions between the two security agencies.