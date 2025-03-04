2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Release Provisional Squad Ahead of Games Against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Eric Chelle have released their provisional squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The squad consists of 38 players, which will be trimmed to 23 before the Rwanda game.

See the squad list below:

The Giants of Africa will lock horns with Rwanda on March 21, which marks matchday 5 of 10, before hosting Zimbabwe three days later in Nigeria. These ties are a must-win for the recently appointed Super Eagles coach, as they form part of the requirements to secure his job.

Although the Super Eagles’ chances are slim—with a winless run in their last four qualifier games—they have drawn three, lost one, and currently sit in 5th place with four points, just two ahead of bottom-placed Zimbabwe.