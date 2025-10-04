Join APC for Taraba’s Survival, Youths Tell Gov. Kefas

The Concerned Taraba Youth Group has called on Governor Agbu Kefas to consider joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure accelerated growth and a brighter future for the state.

Addressing journalists in Jalingo on Saturday, the group’s leader, Mr. Shadrach Gani, emphasized that Taraba must align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to benefit from federal support and development initiatives.

Gani observed that the state currently lacks the capacity to drive major infrastructural development and attract investments capable of creating jobs and improving living conditions.

According to him, Taraba should not be left behind as Nigeria continues its journey toward inclusive national development.

“Today, Taraba stands at a defining moment. As young people, we carry the weight of tomorrow on our shoulders, and our greatest desire is to see our state prosper with opportunities, jobs, and modern amenities.

“Gov. Kefas has already inspired us with bold reforms in education, healthcare, and empowerment. His energy and commitment have rekindled confidence among young people.

“But the truth remains that many of the challenges holding our state back are beyond what Taraba alone can solve hence the state needs strong federal support.

“Critical projects that could transform our economy and create jobs for our youth have been abandoned for too long.

“The Ibi Bridge, a gateway for trade and commerce. The collapsed Namnai Bridge, which has cut off communities and opportunities.

“Federal highways in worsening condition, especially the Jalingo-Lau-Karim Lamido road and the River Benue crossing.

“The massive Wukari-Jalingo-Zing Road project, running into hundreds of billions of naira, far beyond the state’s purse.

“The Mambilla Hydro Power Project, a dream that can power industries and households across Nigeria.

“These are not luxury projects; they are lifelines for Taraba’s growth. Without federal partnership, they will remain unfulfilled promises.

“If governor Kefas joins the APC, Taraba will gain direct access to federal projects, resources, and opportunities that our people, especially the youth, desperately need,” he stated.

Gani maintained that the state’s long-term development and prosperity depend on forging a closer alliance with the federal government to unlock its full economic potential.