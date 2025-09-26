Sergio Busquets is bringing a notable career to an end after officially stating that he would retire at the end of the current MLS season.

The 37-year-old Inter Miami midfielder put an end to months of speculation about his future by validating the information in an impassioned social media post.

His current contract expires in December; he has already played 69 league games since he joined the team in 2023.

Only a few could match the football legacy left behind by Busquets. He played 722 games over his 15 years at Barcelona, winning 3 UEFA Champions League titles, 7 Copa del Rey cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups. Considered the heart of the midfield, for both club and country, he registered more than 50 assists and over 40 career goals. In his latter years, Busquets captained La Roja and won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship with Spain.

Busquets has long felt happy with his achievements in his career; this happiness influenced his decision to stop,Â The News Chronicle gathered. Having spent almost two decades playing professional football, he said in his farewell note with gratitude that he retires pleased, accomplished, and above all, thankful. Adding the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield to his Inter Miami trophy case, Busquets is still on his run of success.

Having secured a playoff spot already, Miamiâ€”currently third in the Eastern Conferenceâ€”still has five regular-season games left to play. With two games in hand, they remain close enough to leaders Philadelphia Union, and so keep expectations for finishing first and qualifying for a straight playoff spot alive. Busquets will be seen playing the game one last time in these final games and the playoffs, so providing viewers with one final chance to see a true midfield maestro perform.

As his career draws to a close, Busquets’ name will still evoke sophistication, intelligence, and dependabilityâ€”an icon who turned simplicity into excellence and left a lasting mark on worldwide football.