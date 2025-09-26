spot_img
September 26, 2025 - 1:23 PM

Wayne Rooney Teased Over Aguero Goal, Challenged to Boxing Showdown

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has issued a challenge to Manchester United great Wayne Rooney, proposing that their long-running football banter be resolved within the boxing ring.

Previously confessing he would think about lacing up his gloves, Rooney, a renowned fight aficionado, is ready to be Kenny’s opponent.

 

Already getting ready for an exhibition fight at the October 18 annual charity event “A Night to Remember,” the ex-Sheffield United and QPR shot-stopper is already preparing. Former professionals Curtis Davies, David Bentley, Jody Morris, Leroy Lita, and Lee Trundle will be among the London showpieces. Given their cheeky spat over Manchester City’s historic title-winning moment in 2012, Kenny, though, thinks a future confrontation with Rooney would be the ideal drama.

 

The News Chronicle observed that Rooney’s constant jabs at Kenny’s performance in that game, when Sergio Aguero scored the most spectacular goal in Premier League history, more than ten years later, kept the conversation going. Suggesting Kenny should have done better for some of the goals allowed, Rooney triggered amusing comments from the former goalie, who even joked on social media he “wasn’t troubled about diving” during Aguero’s goal.

 

Speaking before his charity fight, Kenny insisted the tension could be resolved in the ring. “He keeps on about that Aguero goal. Thirteen years down, he is still saying I let them in. It might have appeared like that, but I did not; training has already enabled me to lose over two stones in preparation for my match with Davies, he stated.

 

Rooney, who is now reviving his career following brief coaching gigs with Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle, has before suggested interest in Misfits Boxing. Presently, his attention stays on punditry, including Match of the Day and an upcoming Disney+ documentary with his family. Still, fans get thrilled by the idea of Rooney entering the ring, and Kenny thinks it would make a unique athletic event.

CBN Launches National Campaign to Protect the Naira from Rising Replacement Costs
Ex-Barca Star Sergio Busquets to Retire at End of MLS Season
