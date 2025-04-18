Chelsea Football Club suffered a 2-1 defeat in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League tie against Polish side Legia Warszawa, who pulled off a surprising victory over the London club.

This marks the first time a Polish club has defeated an English side on English soil in a European competition.

Despite the loss, the result did not prevent Chelsea from advancing to the next round. The Blues progressed with an aggregate score of 4-2, having convincingly beaten Legia 3-0 in the first leg.

According to sports journalist Oladimeji Adeoye of the News Chronicle, Legia’s squad is valued at approximately €36.4 million—almost 25 times less than Chelsea’s current squad valuation of €922 million.

Speaking after the match, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca acknowledged the disappointing result but emphasized that the team achieved their primary objective:

“For sure, we’re not happy with the result. We’re in the semi-finals and we were trying to manage after the first leg result. Overall, the good thing is we could rotate players and we don’t have injuries, which was the main target because during the season we had many injuries in important moments. It’s an important moment now, and the good news is we don’t have injuries.”