Erisco Saga: Chioma Okoli Harassed by the Nigerian Police (VIDEO)

In September 2023, Chioma Okoli posted a negative review of a tomato product called Nagiko tomato mix, manufactured by Erisco Foods Limited, on her Facebook page. This review, claiming that the product tasted sugary, led to a legal dispute between Chioma and Erisco Foods.

Subsequently, the Chairman and Founder of Erisco Foods Limited, Eric Umeofia, instigated Chioma’s arrest by the Nigeria Police. Chioma was detained but later released. The situation escalated as the police, allegedly acting on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), attempted to re-arrest Chioma, who is a nursing mother.

Despite a subsisting court order that restrained the police from re-arresting Chioma, they besieged her residence in Sangotedo, Ajah area of Lagos, for about 10 hours. The police team, reportedly from Abuja, left her home after facing intense altercations and public outcry.

Chioma’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, stated that the police team did not serve them with a court order authorizing the re-arrest. He highlighted that the police’s actions, especially in disregard of the court order, were a reckless act of impunity.

Effiong explained that the police filed a charge against Chioma at the Federal High Court in Abuja instead of Lagos, where the case originated. This move was seen as an attempt to obscure justice. The lawyer emphasized that it is against the law for the police to disregard a court order and criticized the IGP for allegedly issuing a directive that overruled the court order.

The ongoing legal battle involves Chioma, Erisco Foods Limited, and the police. Effiong accused the police of acting in bad faith and expressed concern about the IGP disobeying a court order.

Despite the challenging situation, Chioma’s lawyer affirmed that they are ready to face any case but emphasized the importance of following due process. The case is scheduled for a hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja on January 10, 2024.

BREAKING: Policemen sent by the IGP to effect illegal re-arrest of Chioma Edoka Okoli over her review of @EriscoFoodsLtd tomato have now prevented implicitly disconnected power from her home. The public power supply went off and husband to Chioma called someone from the outside… https://t.co/dmVF9Lb28m — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) January 9, 2024

