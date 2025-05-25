Erik ten Hag Set to Sign Two-Year Deal as Bayer Leverkusen Head Coach

Erik ten Hag is expected to officially join Bayer Leverkusen as their new head coach on Monday, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch tactician will reportedly sign a two-year contract that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until June 2027.

Ten Hag, who most recently managed Manchester United, has chosen to prioritize the Leverkusen project amid interest from other European clubs. Romano confirmed that all formalities are now in motion, with the final steps set to be completed imminently.

The move marks Ten Hag’s return to top-flight management after his stint at Old Trafford, where he served as manager from 2022 to 2024. During his time in Manchester, he led the team to a Carabao Cup victory in 2023 and a third-place Premier League finish in his debut season, but faced challenges in maintaining consistent performances, eventually leading to his departure.

Before his time in England, Ten Hag earned widespread acclaim at AFC Ajax. Appointed in December 2017, he guided the Dutch side to three Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups, and a memorable UEFA Champions League semi-final run in the 2018–2019 season, where Ajax knocked out heavyweights like Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 54-year-old began his senior managerial career in the Netherlands with Go Ahead Eagles in 2012 before moving to Bayern Munich II, the reserve team of the German club, where he worked between 2013 and 2015. He later returned to the Netherlands to manage FC Utrecht before taking the helm at Ajax.

At Bayer Leverkusen, Ten Hag will take over a side that has been steadily growing in European prominence. His appointment signals the club’s ambition to challenge for domestic titles and make deeper runs in continental competitions.

The announcement is expected to be made official once all contractual procedures are finalized.