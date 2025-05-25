There was no shooting”- Pasuma Clarified the Ikire Attack

Veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Pasuma has shed more light on the Ikire incident.

Recall it was reported here that the musician and his team were attacked Ikire when they went for a performance in Ikire a town in Osun State and it fans were very concerned.

Speaking Pasuma clarified that contrary to what the public heard there was no shooting but there was a thug attack.

“About what happened in Ikire, I have many committed fans there, but there’s no town without such elements,” he began.

“The person who invited me organized a show in a hall, but the crowd was more than half of the town. They all came out to see me physically. Because of the crowd, a screen was provided outside, but they refused to watch on the screen.”

“When the security didn’t allow them inside, the bad boys among them started stoning. It was the stones that broke the windscreen of my Hilux and Hummer bus. There was no shooting,”

He also thanked the public for their support and checking on him.