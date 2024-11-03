EPL: Newcastle stuns Arsenal to claim decisive win.

Photo Credit: Arsenal FC

Newcastle shocked Arsenal with a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory at St. James’ Park this afternoon. Alexander Isak’s 12th-minute strike was the difference-maker in this hard-fought contest.

Following a recent 2-2 draw after a prior 2-1 win, doubts have been brewing among Arsenal fans about the club’s title hopes, particularly given their inconsistent second-half performances in recent games.

If results favor Liverpool and Manchester City this weekend, Arsenal could find themselves trailing by 7 and 8 points behind Liverpool and City, respectively.

