Liverpool Bounce Back to Victory, City Defeated by Bournemouth

Earlier, Arsenal was narrowly beaten by Newcastle United at St. James’ Park with a 1-0 scoreline.

Cody Gakpo, who has rediscovered his form with Liverpool, helped the Reds equalize Brighton’s first-half goal in the 14th minute. Mohamed Salah secured the winner for Liverpool, marking his 55th goal involvement since the start of last season and his sixth in the league this season.

The atmosphere at Vitality Stadium was intense, as City suffered their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 scoreline. Goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson in the first and second halves, respectively, secured the win for the home side. Although City’s Josko Gvardiol pulled one back, it wasn’t enough to salvage a point for the struggling Cityzens.

As it stands, Liverpool has returned to the top of the Premier League table after Matchday 10 with 25 points, ahead of Manchester City, who has 23 after the defeat. Bournemouth, with 19 points, has moved ahead of Arsenal, who has 18.