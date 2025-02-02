EPL: Arsenal Comfortably Defeat Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta’s boys comfortably defeated Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London, following an emphatic 5-1 victory.

First Half: Martin Ødegaard scored one of the fastest goals, putting his side ahead in one minute and forty-seven seconds. Despite Manchester City controlling both ball possession and goal attempts, Arsenal still held onto their early 1-0 lead as the first half concluded.

Second Half: Erling Haaland leveled up for City just 9 minutes into the second half through Savinho’s brilliant assist. But then, a minute later, Thomas fired Arsenal into the lead again after his shot found the net via John Stones’ deflection. In the 62nd minute, 18-year-old Lewis Skelly made it 3-1. Not long after, Kai Havertz extended

Arsenal’s lead to 4-1. In the additional two minutes, Nwaneri added another for Arsenal, extending their huge win to 5-1 at full-time.

Arsenal, with 50 points, close the gap on Liverpool, with only 6 points now separating the two teams at the top of the table, though Liverpool have a game in hand.

