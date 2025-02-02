Prof. Tunji Olaopa: Building Institutions, And Public Service

Since former President Barack Obama alerted Africa to the deficit of strong institutions as the bane of development on the continent, the merit of his position has unremittingly received reification. The failure of an African nation to meet the developmental aspirations of its citizens is not only attributable to its core leadership but also its institutions. Clearly, a measure of the trust citizens repose in their institutions is reflective of the confidence they have in their leaders.

In most African nations where the leadership problem is an ogre that is gnawing away at the citizens’ trust in public institutions, the latter are commonly believed to be crude extensions of insouciant national managers that are ever-disposed to miring the citizens in their immiseration. Thus, the summation of the performance of institutions constitutes a basis for the assessment of a government by the Ibrahim Index of African Governance and Transparency International Corruption Index, among others. Still, it is imperative to come to terms with the fact that the African continent is not entirely denuded of public institutions that are building citizens’ confidence in them and governance.

This currently finds exemplification in the Federal Civil Service Commission. The leaders of the commission in the past presumably offered their best to serve their nation and compatriots. But there remains their identification with the zeitgeist besmeared with the persistent perception that the commission luxuriated in the negation of the public good. There is the perception that on their watch, the commission became a bastion for the travestization of meritocracy as the beneficiaries of the discharge of its constitutional mandate of recruitment were peddlers of a huge amount of political, social and pecuniary influences at the detriment of eminently eligible citizens. Worse still, with the collusion of some officials of the commission, the plague of fake employment festered. Indeed, the corruption at the commission seems to be lent credence by the existence of fake employment letters that had been issued to people who were only found out years after they had been receiving salaries.

But the above malaise is now being consigned to a definitely fast-vanishing era in the commission. A refreshing era has commenced since the beginning of the 10th board of the Commission led by Prof. Tunji Olaopa. The commission is no longer a place plagued by the leakage of examination questions, and promotion owing to financial inducement. It has recorded a huge success in reinventing itself as a hub of credibility in governance. It has become a place where citizens’ matters are decided without the apprehension that their interests that cater for equity would be unconscionably trumped.

The commission serves the citizens through its three constitutional responsibilities. These are recruitment, promotion and discipline. Through the effective discharge of these three responsibilities, Olaopa’s leadership has restored credibility to the commission. Olaopa’s success at the commission has brought into sharp relief that it is not a far-fetched possibility to make public institutions work. It has also shown that the factors that are responsible for his success can be replicated if the citizens desire to repudiate the memory of a nation where nothing works as legendarily etched in public consciousness by Prof. John Pepper Clark’s poetic jeremiad.

Ultimately, public institutions can work if the core leadership epitomised by the president in the case of Nigeria has the will. As regards Olaopa, the president demonstrated this will by appointing the right person to lead the commission. He could have given the appointment to his political supporter who was the least qualified for it. But the president appointed Olaopa who in all ramifications is the best person for the job now. Olaopa thoroughly understands the civil service having worked there and risen to the peak as a permanent secretary.

He is a professor of public administration, a practitioner-teacher whose deep knowledge of public administration makes him be able to enrich the Nigerian experience with its location vis-a-vis the public services of advanced nations of the world. Olaopa has given expression to his love for the public service and his knowledge of it by describing himself as a reformer. He has devoted books to public administration, the most recent of them being The Unending Quest for Reform: An Intellectual Memoir. Indeed, for Olaopa, working as a civil servant is not just a means to providing food for his family. To him, public service is a priestly calling through which to serve the people. Olaopa’s preoccupation with making the country’s public service to fit in the league of top-rated ones globally shares kinship with the patriotic fervour of the former Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who once observed that while his contemporaries were dissipating their energy and time on women of easy virtue, he was busy grappling with the problems of the nation and proffering solutions to them.

As Awolowo tells us: ” While many men in power and public office are busy carousing in the midst of women of easy virtue and men of low morals, I, as a few others like me, am busy at my desk thinking about the problems of Nigeria and proffering solutions to them.” Olaopa also reminds us of Barack Obama who before he became the president, had sufficiently studied the challenges of the American society and the outside world. As his wife, Michelle tells us in her famous autobiography, Becoming, Obama in his pre-White House days was so consumed with finding answers to the raging questions of his time that he sometimes forgot the happenings in his immediate environment. She writes: ” Barack, I’ve come to understand, is the sort of person who needs a hole , a closed-off little warren where he can read and write undisturbed.” Having taken time to understand the challenges and pathways for the nation’s public service, Olaopa sufficiently fits in the mould of the philosopher king who is hallmarked by reason, knowledge and a quest for justice and thus the most suitable for public service in Plato’s republic.

Olaopa is succeeding because he definitely enjoys the support of the president. He operates with the confidence that underwrites an absence of the apprehension that his strenuous efforts at the enthronement of credibility, meritocracy and equity at the commission might trigger blistering censure from the president. The president has given Olaopa the free hand to turn around the commission for optimal productivity. Indeed, at the inauguration of the Olaopa leadership, President Bola Tinubu had given him the charge ” to competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation and digitization of the federal bureaucracy to enable, and not stifle, growth and enhance private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy”. Thankfully, the president understands that the commission is a public institution that should not be subject to political interference. His non-interference averts the danger of nurturing a public institution that is blighted by mediocrity in public service.

Before Olaopa’s appointment as the chairman of the commission, he was enjoying his work as a professor of public administration. He was not a political hustler who would jostle to get a position. In local parlance, he had and still has another address or other addresses. Thus, it is not surprising that he carries out his official responsibilities with a certain Napoleonic chutzpah. We are reminded of Napoleon who after conquering and losing half of the world, he spent his last days at St. Helena. In a moment of defiance at his gaoler who thought he he held the power of life and death over him, Napoleon told him: ” You can dispose of my life as you please, but not of my heart. That is still as proud on this rock as it was when all of Europe was awaiting my orders. ” If we want public institutions to work, we should not appoint people to them as a means of political patronage. Such appointees should have the experience and confidence to discharge their responsibilities effectively

Equally important is that apart from the leader of the public institution, those who manage it with him should be eminently qualified. This is the case of Olaopa and his commission. He is succeeding because the president equally appointed members of the board who are very qualified. On the board of the commission are a former minister and an ambassador, erstwhile heads of service at the state level, state commissioners, lawyers, engineers and doctors. These are people who obviously possess the experience and confidence to think for themselves and guard against manipulation to serve interests outside those of the state. This is why in the discharge of the commission’s responsibilities, so much debate goes into arriving at decisions. The issues affecting the employment of citizens, their career progression and discipline are thoroughly debated to ensure that the interests of equity and meritocracy are duly served. This is why a meeting of the commission would normally last from morning till evening. Thus, in the matters of recruitment, promotion and discipline of civil servants, various aspects such as the legal and moral are considered. No arbitrary interest is served.

With Olaopa and his team of federal commissioners at the helm of the Federal Civil Service Commission, the public and particularly civil servants, can inhale fresh air of the activation of a slew of guardrails that would usher the nation’s public service into a golden age marked by credibility, equity and meritocracy.

Onomuakpokpo, PhD, Ex-Acting Editor, The Guardian and Ex-Group Managing Editor/OP-ED Editor, The Daily Times, is the Special Assistant on Strategic Communications to the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

