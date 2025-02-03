NPFL: Remo Stars, Shooting Stars Aim to End Southwest’s 25-Year Title Drought.

Remo Stars Football Club of Ogun State and Shooting Stars of Ibadan are making a strong push in this season’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title race.



The Southwest clubs secured crucial away points on Matchday 22 of the NPFL as they strive to end the region’s 25-year title drought.

Against all odds, Remo Stars secured a victory in Akure against Sunshine Stars, marking their second away win in their last three NPFL games and their fourth overall this season.

The Sky Blues currently sit at the top of the NPFL table with 45 points after 22 games. They have won 14 matches, drawn 3, and lost 5.

Last season (2023/24), they finished as runners-up to Enugu Rangers, and in the previous season (2022/23), they were runners-up to Enyimba. They narrowly missed out on the title after finishing with the same 9 points as Enyimba during the Super 8 tournament, losing out on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars were forced to a 1-1 draw away in Jos on Matchday 22 after coming close to securing all three points. They currently sit behind Remo Stars with 37 points and a game in hand.

The five-time NPFL champions last won the league in 1998 and are yet to lay their hands on the title in the 21st century.

