Epe Hotels: Our Guests Will Be Safer Than Ballot Boxes!

Ahead of the impending local government elections in Lagos State, hotels located in the Eredo and Epe areas have bolstered their security provisions.

Mr. Segun Osifeko, Chairman of the Hoteliers Association of Nigeria’s Epe branch, Lagos State, confirmed that establishments under their purview have stepped up security surveillance systems as the July 12th local government area election approaches.

Speaking from Epe on Thursday, Osifeko revealed that this heightened security is a precautionary measure designed to safeguard guests, election officials, staff, and hotel properties throughout the electoral period.

He elaborated that the association has proactively implemented measures to prevent any security breaches or election-related violence that could occur before, during, or after the polls.

“We have deployed additional security personnel, upgraded our CCTV infrastructure, and initiated closer collaboration with local security agencies. This includes the Nigeria Police and community vigilante groups,” he stated.

Osifeko underscored that guests staying in Eredo hotels can be confident in their safety, as protocols have been established to promptly address any potential threats or disturbances.

He also mentioned that hotels would meticulously record all arriving and departing visitors as part of their reinforced surveillance procedures. Furthermore, entry points will be strengthened with trained staff to oversee activities.

Finally, he urged political figures and residents to maintain peaceful conduct, ensuring the election unfolds in a free, fair, and secure atmosphere. He concluded by noting that the hospitality industry flourishes best when there is peace and order.