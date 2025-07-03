Coalition: Why Are Keyamo, Onanuga, Bwala Wailing More Than The Bereaved?

The political pot is bubbling once again, and the recent coalescing of opposition figures under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) banner has certainly sent ripples through the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Watching the reactions pour forth from the presidential echo chamber, one can’t help but wonder if some within the APC are crying more than the bereaved. The swift and rather theatrical pronouncements from Messrs. Onanuga, Keyamo, and Bwala, all firmly entrenched in the presidency, strike a discordant note, especially when their chosen rhetoric attempts to paint this development as anything but a significant shift on the political chessboard.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Assistant on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, was quick to dismiss the new alliance, suggesting that the “hijacked ADC” comprises individuals who had already left the APC years and months ago. He meticulously listed names like Rotimi Amaechi, Abubakar Malami, Hadi Sirika, Rauf Aregbesola, Kashim Imam, and Chief John Odigie Oyegun, portraying them as disgruntled politicians and desperados, hungry for power. While it’s true that some of these individuals have had their run-ins with the current APC leadership, the sheer vehemence of Onanuga’s dismissal feels like a homeowner declaring a fire insignificant because “it’s only burning down the guest house.” The sheer volume of names, each with a history, suggests a rather significant “guest house” indeed.

Then there’s Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, who, with characteristic wit, dubbed the new formation an “Association of wild goose chasers, consisting of internally displaced politicians forming a dead on arrival party.” This is indeed a delicious turn of phrase, yet it rings hollow when one recalls Bwala’s own previous political migrations. The very man who once quipped that the human brain stops working upon joining the APC is now, rather ironically, a prominent voice within the APC. This chameleon-like flexibility, while common in Nigerian politics, makes it difficult to swallow his present pronouncements hook, line, and sinker. The pot is undoubtedly calling the kettle black.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, chimed in with a more tactical, albeit equally dismissive, take. He argued that the coalition’s move to ADC “strengthened the APC ahead of the 2027 elections” by effectively “dismember[ing] the PDP.” He went on to describe the gathering as a “conglomerate of ‘former this’ and ‘former that’ of the PDP,” essentially Atiku’s faction on a “desperate search for the 2027 Presidential ticket.” Keyamo’s analysis, while attempting to appear shrewd, also feels like a strategic oversimplification. To suggest that the APC has “lost ABSOLUTELY nothing” by the departure of seasoned politicians and a segment of its own disgruntled elements is to bury one’s head in the sand. Every defection, every new alignment, chips away at the existing edifice, however subtly.

The very notion of the APC, a party born out of a desperate struggle for power and sustained by a relentless pursuit of electoral victory, now lecturing others about “desperation” is a bitter pill to swallow. Let us not forget the political maneuvers, the cross-carpeting, and the sheer force of will that characterized its rise to power. To accuse the new coalition of being “desperados, hungry for power, not for the benefit of Nigerians but for themselves” is to cast the first stone from a very flimsy glasshouse. The APC’s own history is littered with instances of power-at-all-costs calculations, and to deny this is to engage in a spectacular act of historical revisionism.

Furthermore, the idea that a political party “united only by their hatred for President Tinubu cannot be good for our country” is a convenient narrative, but one that conveniently sidesteps the multifaceted nature of political grievances. Opposition often coalesces around a shared vision for change, which can, and often does, involve a critical assessment of the incumbent. To reduce all opposition to mere “hatred” is to paint with too broad a brush and ignore the very real issues that might be driving these political realignments.

Keyamo’s detailed dissection of the potential infighting within the coalition, particularly concerning Peter Obi’s role, suggests a deep-seated anxiety rather than genuine disinterest. If this new alliance truly “takes NOTHING away from the APC,” why the meticulous breakdown of its internal dynamics and potential pitfalls? It seems the presidential aides are expending considerable energy to convince themselves, and the public, that what just happened is insignificant. When one is truly unbothered, one typically does not dissect the supposed weakness of their perceived rivals with such relish.

The political wilderness, as Onanuga so vividly put it, is a place no politician wishes to inhabit. This shared aversion to political irrelevance is a powerful motivator, and it cuts across the political spectrum. To brand the opposition’s pursuit of power as “desperation” while conveniently overlooking the inherent drive for political relevance within the ruling party is a classic case of selective perception. Every politician, in every party, is, to some extent, “hungry for power” – it’s the very nature of the game. The critical question is what they intend to do with that power.

Moreover, the claim that “the group will soon unravel due to their irreconcilable personal ambitions” is a trope as old as politics itself. While internal wrangling is a constant possibility in any coalition, to predict its imminent demise with such certainty suggests a hopeful projection rather than an informed analysis. Such pronouncements often betray a fear that the alliance might, in fact, hold together and present a formidable challenge.

The collective wailing from the presidential quarters, rather than reassuring the public, merely highlights a discernible tremor within the APC’s ranks. If the new coalition were truly “dead on arrival,” if it truly “takes NOTHING away from the APC,” then a more composed and even dismissive silence would have been a far more powerful statement. Instead, we are treated to a symphony of alarm bells, thinly disguised as confident predictions of doom for the opposition.

It’s an age-old political dance, of course. When faced with a new challenge, the incumbent often tries to belittle and discredit it. But the sheer volume and emotional intensity of these reactions suggest that the APC might be feeling the heat more than they let on. The political landscape is shifting, and to pretend otherwise is to whistle past the graveyard.

In the grand scheme of things, Nigerian politics is a theatre of the absurd, often defying logic and predictable outcomes. However, when the very individuals tasked with projecting strength and stability resort to such overtly critical and almost frantic pronouncements, it’s a telling sign. The mountain has clearly labored and brought forth a mouse in the eyes of the APC, yet their sustained chorus of denigration suggests they are more perturbed by this particular “mouse” than they care to admit.

Perhaps it’s time for the APC to look inward. To address the disgruntlement within its own ranks, to truly understand why some of its “old guard” and “former this and that” feel compelled to seek greener pastures. Blaming external “hatred” and “desperation” serves as a convenient smokescreen, but it does little to address the underlying currents of dissatisfaction that are clearly at play. The political ground is shifting, and ignoring the tremors will only lead to greater instability down the line.

Ultimately, the true test of this new coalition, and indeed the APC’s resilience, will come in 2027. Until then, the cacophony of charges and counter-charges will continue to reverberate. But for now, the question lingers: why are Keyamo, Onanuga, and Bwala wailing more than the bereaved? The answer, perhaps, lies not in the supposed weakness of the opposition, but in a nascent anxiety within the ruling party itself.

Stanley Ugagbe is a seasoned journalist with a passion for exposing social issues and advocating for justice. With years of experience in the media industry, he has written extensively on governance, human rights, and societal challenges, crafting powerful narratives that inspire change. He can be reached via stanleyakomeno@gmail.com