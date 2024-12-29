Enyimba dismisses head coach Yemi Olarebwaju 

Enyimba has announced the sacking of Yemi Olarewaju, the head coach of their first team, following a poor campaign into the 2024/25 season.

“Enyimba FC can confirm that it has parted ways with head coach Yemi Olarenwaju.

The club thanks Coach Olarenwaju for his services and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”

The People’s Elephant is currently in 11th place on the NPFL log with 23 points and three games in hand, which implies they could still move up to 3rd place if they win all these games, which has sparked a reaction on why he was fired.

However, the People’s Elephants sit at the bottom of their group in the Confederation Cup qualifiers after failing to win any of their three games.

