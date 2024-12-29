CHANQ: Nigeria Beats Ghana to Qualify for the 2025 Tournament

The Super Eagles B team defeated their West African counterparts, Ghana, 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, securing their first tournament qualification in six years.

Remo Stars defender Ismail Sodiq put the Nigerian team in the lead in the 19th minute. His teammate Junior Nduka extended the lead to 2-0, and later in the first half, Enugu Rangers player Isaac Saviour made it 3-0.

The first leg had ended goalless in Ghana, which means Nigeria advanced to the 2025 tournament with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

