Eniola Badmus Opens Up About Missing Her Old Chubby Body

Nollywood actress and influencer, Eniola Badmus, has shared a heartfelt reflection on her body transformation, admitting that she sometimes misses her old, fuller figure.

Taking to Instagram, Eniola got candid about the emotional journey of adjusting to her new body after undergoing a weight loss procedure. Fans will recall that she had gastric bypass surgery to help control her food intake and achieve a slimmer physique.

In her post, she expressed nostalgia for her former body, describing how comfortable and familiar it felt.

“There are days when I miss my old body—the fullness, the softness, the way I took up space without hesitation. I miss how familiar it felt, how I knew its curves like the back of my hand, how certain outfits hugged me just right. There was comfort in that body, a sense of identity I never had to question.”

However, she also acknowledged the growth—both physically and emotionally—that has come with the change.

“But then, I look at my new body, and I see growth—not just physically, but emotionally. This body has carried me through change, challenges, moments of doubt, and self-discovery. It moves differently, it feels different, but it is still mine. And just as I learned to love my body before, I am learning to love this one now.”

Eniola emphasized that missing her old self doesn’t mean she regrets the transformation. Instead, she sees it as part of her journey.

“Missing who I was doesn’t take away from appreciating who I am becoming. Both versions of me deserve love, respect, and kindness. And in this journey of transformation, I remind myself that no matter the size, my worth remains unchanged.”