Urging The Powers That Be To Allow Natasha To Breathe

In Nigeria’s murky political landscape, where opposition voices are often stifled, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s ordeal stands out as a glaring example of how power is wielded against those who dare to challenge the status quo. The relentless political persecution she has faced before, during, and after her election into the Senate reveals a disturbing trend of intimidation, gender bias, and an apparent fear of her rising influence.

From the moment she declared her intention to contest for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat, Natasha has been subjected to a series of orchestrated attacks. The political establishment, particularly the ruling party in Kogi State, has continuously thrown roadblocks in her way. The latest chapter in this troubling saga is her ongoing suspension from the Senate, a move that reeks of political witch-hunting.

In fact, before the election, it was no doubt a rough road to the Senate. This is as Natasha her political ambition has always been met with hostility from entrenched political forces. As a woman in a male-dominated political space, she was never going to have it easy. However, the level of resistance she encountered went beyond mere political rivalry; it became a full-blown war against her person.

Her 2019 gubernatorial ambition in Kogi State was met with a violent and systematic crackdown. Her campaign offices were attacked, her supporters were harassed, and she faced relentless smear campaigns in the media. Rather than engage her on the issues, her opponents resorted to intimidation tactics designed to break her spirit. The same pattern followed her senatorial bid in 2023.

From the moment she secured the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), all manner of legal and extra-legal obstacles were thrown her way. Her candidacy was challenged in court on flimsy grounds, and there were multiple attempts to manipulate the electoral process to ensure she did not emerge victorious. However, despite the numerous hurdles, Natasha triumphed, winning the Senate seat in a keenly contested election. But even after her victory, the battle did not end.

The moment Natasha was sworn into office, it became clear that certain powerful forces were not ready to accept her presence in the Senate. The political persecution she endured before her election seamlessly transitioned into a new phase, one that involved attempts to frustrate her legislative efforts and, eventually, remove her from office.

The situation reached a boiling point when she was suspended from the Senate under controversial circumstances. The reason given for her suspension was a supposed breach of parliamentary rules, but many political analysts believe it was nothing more than a calculated move to silence her for crying out loud that she was being harassed sexually by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Her suspension followed a series of confrontations with powerful figures within the National Assembly and her state government. Unlike many lawmakers who prefer to toe the line of political godfathers, Natasha has remained vocal in her criticism of policies that do not favor the people she represents. This, undoubtedly, made her a target.

Given her travails, it is not out of context to ask, “Is she a victim of being a woman, or rather is it because she is a fearless woman in a man’s world?

In answering the foregoing question, one cannot overlook the gender dynamics at play in Natasha’s travails. Nigerian politics has long been an exclusive club for men, with women often relegated to the background. When women dare to challenge this dominance, they are met with aggressive resistance, and Natasha’s case is a classic example.

From verbal attacks laced with sexist undertones to physical threats and outright political exclusion, Natasha has faced it all. The hostility towards her is reminiscent of the experiences of other female politicians in Nigeria who have had to fight twice as hard as their male counterparts to gain recognition and respect.

Rather than judge her based on her capabilities and contributions, many of her critics have chosen to focus on her gender, using it as a weapon to discredit her. If she were a man, would she have faced the same level of opposition? This question lingers in the minds of many who have followed her political journey.

There is no denying the fact that Kogi State has a reputation for political turbulence, and Natasha’s struggles cannot be divorced from the power play within the state. Her victory in the senatorial election was a significant blow to the ruling party in the state, as she defeated a candidate who had the backing of the former governor, Yahaya Bello.

The ruling party in Kogi has made no secret of its disdain for Natasha. The state’s political machinery has been mobilized against her at every turn. The legal battles, the threats, the propaganda, all point to a coordinated effort to undermine her influence.

One of the most telling signs of this political vendetta was the alleged role played by state-sponsored thugs in disrupting her campaign activities before the election. Even after winning, her victory was contested in court in what many saw as a desperate attempt to keep her out of the Senate.

Concerning her suspension from the Senate, it is not an exaggeration to opine that it is a dangerous precedent. In fact, her suspension from the Senate is not just an attack on her but a dangerous precedent that could be used to silence other dissenting voices. If a senator can be suspended simply for speaking out about her plight in the Senate, what does that say about the state of democracy in Nigeria?

Her suspension also raises questions about the impartiality of the leadership of the Senate. If parliamentary rules were truly the issue, why have other senators who have engaged in far more controversial activities not faced the same fate? The selective application of disciplinary measures suggests that Natasha’s case is politically motivated.

Given the foregoing backdrop, it cannot be wrong to contextually scream, “Enough is enough!” The persecution of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan must stop. It is time for those behind this unrelenting campaign against her to step back and allow her to perform her legislative duties without intimidation.

The Senate must revisit her suspension and ensure that due process is followed. If she is guilty of any offense, let it be addressed in a fair and transparent manner, not through politically motivated vendettas. More importantly, the political class in Kogi State must recognize that democracy thrives on diversity of opinions. The constant attempt to shut out opposition figures does not bode well for the state or the country at large.

Natasha has shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity. She has refused to be cowed by the intimidation tactics used against her. Her story is an inspiration to many young Nigerians, particularly women, who aspire to leadership positions. If she can stand her ground despite the odds, then others can too.

Just today, April 1, 2025, she defies Kogi rally ban, even confirms Sallah visit to constituency, and announced that she would not back out on her plan to return to her constituency for the Sallah break. She also urged her supporters to disregard speculations making the round that she has cancelled her scheduled visit.

Without a doubt, the political war against Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is excessive and unjustifiable. It is a reflection of a broader problem in Nigeria’s political system, where opposition voices are often treated as enemies rather than partners in governance.

It is time for the powers to allow Natasha to breathe. She won her election fair and square, and she deserves to serve her people without undue interference. This roforofo fight against her must stop—haba, wetin happen?