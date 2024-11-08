Desmond Elliot Breaks Silence on Gay Rumors, Advocates for Respect and Tolerance

Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot has finally broken his silence on the growing rumors that he’s gay.

Speaking in an interview with TVC, the former filmmaker explained why he initially ignored the accusations, saying he didn’t feel the need to address baseless claims.

Elliot calmly dismissed the rumors, saying, “Why would I respond to allegations that don’t impact my life in any way? It’s just someone’s opinion.

I don’t see the point in proving or disproving it. As long as I’m helping people and making a difference, that’s what matters to me.”

The actor-turned-politician encouraged people to be more tolerant, emphasizing that while everyone has the right to live their truth, mutual respect is essential. “If you identify a certain way, as long as it’s legal, do you.

People don’t have to agree, but everyone deserves respect,” Elliot added. “Let me be clear here I’m straight. No one is straighter than me.

If some people want to seek attention through publicity, that’s their choice. I don’t mind, as long as it’s done legally and with respect for others.”

https://youtu.be/nYPRtvwyqOs

Elliot’s comments come after a blog recently circulated a list of Nigerian male celebrities allegedly identified as gay, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.

Most of the celebrities mentioned in the list chose to remain silent, leaving the public to draw their conclusions.

