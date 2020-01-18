Enchanted And Eloped 

She was short and slender
Her voice vivid and tender
It beamed an invisible smile
Infectious even from a mile
She was a blessing to her patients
As she treated them like her parents
She told them high blood was manageable
With diet and lifestyle changes all was doable
One day one foreign suitor charmed away the adorable
The one doctor whose services poor elders found invaluable
Aunt’s Words Versus Rita’s World
Conspirators and isolators
Seemed to be on a mission
To thrust Rita into a fleabag
She felt like an unwanted email
In spam filters, a candidate for
Deletion, a masked vicious virus
As if she had leprosy of deceits
She was easily avoided by persons
She called friends, family, and bosoms
She was in an acerbic quandary, an island
Where she loved without being loved back–
Dealt justly in injustice and a drippy sack
She tried to talk to them but none chimed in
And the wayward way her boyfriend acted up–
Signalled one emergency away from a breakup
Her aunt told her that not every day is pleasing
But she had to be pleased with life and its pigsty
That she had to be honest in the face of dishonesty
I’m Your Reader
Let your accuracy be my delicacy
Play with them for the meanings
And notable tinkles and twinkles
Let your words be the guiding torch
Whose light will shine on the moods
That soar and roar between the lines
I am your booklover, let me love your lovely lyrics
Feel their potency run riot & romance your poetry
Let me hear cheers cheep and witness tears transfer
I am your reader, let me wolf every well-placed “wow” word
My avid ears yearn for an orchestra of connotations and echoes
Emotions and intentions; engage my imagination and intellect