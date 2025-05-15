Eight Players Shortlisted for EPL Player of the Season Award

The English FA has shortlisted eight players who will battle for the 2024/25 Best Player Award in the English Premier League.

Title winners Liverpool have three players nominated: Ryan Gravenberch, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk. Nottingham Forest duo Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice complete the list.

According to the FA, fans have until 12:00 BST on Monday, 19 May to vote for their favourite via the EA SPORTS website. The public votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.