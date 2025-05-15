JAMB Reschedules UTME for 379,997 Candidates After Technical Issues

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has started rescheduling the UTME for 379,997 candidates affected by technical issues in the recently concluded exam. The process began on Thursday following a public apology from JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during a press briefing in Abuja.

Oloyede acknowledged errors that impacted over 206,000 candidates in 65 Lagos centres and 173,000 others across 92 centres in the South East. He confirmed that affected candidates would begin receiving text messages with new exam details. One rescheduled candidate, for example, is now set to write her UTME on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at a centre in Igando, Lagos. “I apologise, I take full responsibility,” Oloyede stated.

2. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the creation of a new, armed forest guard unit to combat terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits hiding in Nigeria’s 1,129 forests. The initiative, announced by Presidential Adviser Sunday Dare, is a joint effort between federal and state governments, with oversight from the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Ministry of Environment.

The forest guards will undergo professional training and be fully equipped to confront security threats in remote areas. This is a national security strategy to restore government control over ungoverned spaces while creating job opportunities for young Nigerians.

Recruitment is expected to begin soon, with thousands of positions available. The initiative will also support existing security efforts and environmental protection plans, as the government works to rebuild public trust and reduce the influence of criminal networks in rural regions.

3. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reduced the pump price of petrol in Abuja from ₦935 to ₦910 per litre, though the change has yet to be reflected in Lagos and other cities. Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has slashed its petrol gantry price, from ₦835 to ₦825 per litre, intensifying competition in Nigeria’s domestic fuel market. Now controlling over 50 percent of the market, Dangote offers flexible pricing to bulk marketers who resell at around ₦830 or lower.

This aggressive pricing strategy, driven by operational efficiency and local market dominance, is pressuring smaller depot operators and reshaping Nigeria’s fuel landscape. While consumers enjoy temporary relief, experts warn that the long-term impact could significantly alter the country’s energy market dynamics.

4. Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen delivered a stunning performance for Galatasaray, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Trabzonspor to clinch the Turkish Cup, the club’s first in five years. His brace broke a 24-year club record, taking his season tally to 35 goals, the highest ever by a foreign player for Galatasaray.

On loan from Napoli, the 26-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite, adding the Turkish Cup to his growing list of achievements, including a Serie A title in 2023. Celebrating on social media, Osimhen posted, “Turkish Cup Winners! God is the Greatest” as tributes poured in from fans and fellow players.

5. Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is recovering after undergoing major surgery for a ruptured intestine, an injury teammate Ola Aina says “would never have happened” if the assistant referee had raised the offside flag earlier.

Awoniyi, 27, collided with the goalpost while chasing a cross from Anthony Elanga, who was offside, during Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City. Due to the Premier League’s offside protocol introduced in 2020, the flag was delayed until after the play ended.

Following the collision, Awoniyi was allowed to continue briefly before being hospitalized. He underwent two surgeries and was placed in an induced coma for observation. He was brought out of the coma on Wednesday evening. Forest has launched an internal review, with owner Evangelos Marinakis expressing concern over how the injury was handled. The club admitted “shared frustration” that medical staff allowed Awoniyi to play on. Medical experts described the injury as rare and potentially fatal if undiagnosed.

6. Monalisa Gabacci, a prominent Nigerian content creator, fashion designer, and filmmaker, has passed away in Lagos due to complications from low blood sugar and internal bleeding. Movie producer Seun Oloketuyi announced her death.

Gabacci was known for her award-winning film Fatabulous, which received accolades at the Saskatchewan International Film Festival in Canada. She also founded the LYF Movement, a support community for women and individuals battling depression, low self-esteem, and body image issues. A passionate mental health advocate, Gabacci previously shared her struggles with suicidal thoughts, especially after facing body-shaming. She described herself as committed to making a positive impact on the world. Her family and team have yet to release an official statement regarding her death or funeral arrangements.