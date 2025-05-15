16 Killed in Deadly Clashes Between Farmers and Herders in Taraba State

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead following violent clashes between farming communities and Fulani herders in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to sources, the violence took place between May 12 and 14, affecting villages like Mungadosso, Bandawa, Wuro Guga, and the remote Fitowa bush. Eyewitnesses reported that the attacks were reprisal assaults from both sides.

The violence began in Mungadosso and Bandawa, where suspected herders carried out three separate attacks. Around 10 people were killed and several houses were burned down. Locals suspect the attackers were operating from a settlement in Wuro Guga, near Jen.

In retaliation, armed youths from Mungadosso reportedly rode motorcycles to Fitowa bush about 20 kilometers away and opened fire on herders grazing their livestock. Six herders were killed in the counterattack.

Residents say the situation remains tense, with many families fleeing their homes in fear of more violence. Several houses and huts were also set on fire during the attacks.

This latest violence stems from ongoing conflicts between farmers and herders over land and water resources. Authorities are urging calm and calling for dialogue to prevent further bloodshed, while security patrols have been deployed to vulnerable areas.