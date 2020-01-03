EFCC gets court order to detain Sen. Shehu Sani for 2 weeks

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained court order to detain embattled Sen Shehu Sani for 14 days to allow unfettered investigation of his alleged involvement in name-dropping and extortion.



The development came just as the Chairman/CEO of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, debunked the claims of Shehu Sani, insisting that he is relying on complaints against the senator.



The complainant also alleged that Shehu Sani dropped the name of the CJN, asking him to pay N4million which the CJN would give to 4 judges who would ensure that the case by one Abubakar against the ASD boss did not see the light of the day.



The complainant also alleged that the senator demanded another N1million for the EFCC officials.



He added that he paid N5million in the equivalent of dollars for the 4 judges and EFCC officials to Shehu Sani.



He also claimed that the senator came back on Nov 29, 2019, saying that the prosecutor in his case could not do anything about it but he has discussed with Magu who asked him to bring $20,000 to resolve the case.



He alleged that he was shocked on the grounds that Magu is incorruptible. But the senator alleged that Magu is his friend and would collect the bribe.



The complainant further claimed that he gave $10,000 to Shehu Sani on November 29, 2019.



He also alleged that since then, Shehu Sani refused to pick his calls and ignored his messages.



He added that the Senator only refunded his $25,000 on December 24, 2019, after the involvement of the EFCC, following his petition to EFCC.



He alleged that when he told the senator that there was the need to report the development to the EFCC but the senator remained incommunicado until his arrest on December 31, 2019. The said $25,000 cash is now with the EFCC as an exhibit.



The complainant and the senator are now being quizzed by investigators and about to confront each other over the allegations.