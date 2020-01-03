Saraki reacts to demolition of ‘Ile Arugbo’ family house

Minister of State, Transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, has reacted to the demolition of the controversial ‘Ile Arugbo’ house claimed by the Saraki family.

Speaking through her Special Assistant, Titilope Anifowoshe, the minister reiterated her movement to ‘GRS-Oloye’ in perceived solidarity with the Saraki family despite the alleged disagreement with her elder brother, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The minister’s statement read in part: “So many things have happened this year,in fact right up to the very dying hours of the year but we will continue to take brave and faithful steps.

“We have a history and we are proud of that history, may Allah forgive the sins of all our dearly departed and may He make us worthy representatives of all that they stood for,” she added.

On their part, Kwara State Government, reacting through the state commissioner for Communications, Malam Murtala Olanrewaju, confirmed the reclamation of the land on Thursday, explaining that the “action was carried out in the early hours to avoid any needless confrontation.”

“Attempts by some persons to provoke government agents on lawful duty were resisted by the security agents who exercised the highest level of restraint and professionalism,” the commissioner said in a statement in Ilorin.

“Contrary to the claim that the state government was served court papers on the matter, we state that no court papers has been served as at the time the government took the steps to preserve what lawfully belongs to the people,” he added.

The government appealed to the people of the state to remain calm, peaceful and be guided only by facts of the matter and not to be drawn into what is targeted at distracting the public from the issues at stake.