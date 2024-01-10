EFCC Bars Betta, Sadiya From Foreign Trips

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has seized the passports of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and her predecessor, Sadiya Umar-Farouq.

According to a source in the Agency, the passports of Edu and Umar-Farouk were seized to prevent them from fleeing the country while investigations into the alleged corruption scandal in the ministry go on.

It was gathered that the EFCC also seized the passports of the chief executive officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency Mrs Halima Shehu’s pending the conclusion of investigations. This according to the commission is to ensure that none of the accused leaves the country while they are still been probed.

Recall that a leaked memo revealed that Edu requested from the Federation’s Accountant General the payment of N585 million meant for vulnerable people into a private account of one Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola. An incident that saw her immediate suspension from office by president Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the former Minister who served under Muhammadu Buhari, was interrogated over alleged fraud committed under her watch as minister of the Humanitarian ministry.



