Trending Today: Media Highlights!

In today's trending news stories;

1. The EFCC has seized the passports of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, her predecessor Sadiya Umar-Farouq, and NSIP Agency CEO, Mrs. Halima Shehu, preventing them from leaving the country during corruption investigations. Edu’s suspension followed a leaked memo revealing her request for N585 million payment to a private account. Umar-Farouq is being interrogated for alleged fraud during her tenure. Meanwhile, The National Association of Nigerian Students in Diaspora (NANS) Diaspora expressed strong support for the Minister of Interior, Honorable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, amidst perceived distractions. Commending his positive impact on passport application processes for Nigerian students abroad, NANS Diaspora urged Tunji-Ojo to stay focused on his responsibilities.

2. Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, assured increased military presence in Enugu, particularly Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, addressing security challenges. This follows a request by Governor Peter Mbah, who acknowledged the military’s efforts and sought enhanced operations to address tension in the state. Lagbaja pledged alignment with the government’s goal to eliminate criminal elements and ensure economic activities thrive.

3. Executives from Zenith Bank, Providus Bank, and Jaiz Bank submitted transaction documents related to the ₦44 billion fraud investigation in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to the EFCC. The documents were presented at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja. The suspended minister, Betta Edu, and the coordinator, Halima Shehu, are being questioned, with ongoing investigations revealing new revelations.

4. OGC Nice forward Terem Moffi, who had been struggling for form during the season, received a last-minute call-up to Nigeria’s AFCON squad after Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface was forced to withdraw due to injury. Despite Moffi’s initial exclusion, he got a chance to contribute to the Super Eagles. The blow for Les Aiglons, who had hoped for Moffi’s availability in January, was somewhat lessened with the arrival of Mohamed-Ali Cho from Real Sociedad for €12m, providing extra depth up front. In Moffi’s absence, Cho competed with Evan Guessand and Gaëtan Laborde for a place in OGC Nice’s attack, with the three players essentially fighting for two spots, considering Laborde often played on the right-hand side.

5. Armed policemen, allegedly acting on orders from the Inspector General of Police, besieged Chioma Edoka Okoli’s home for over 10 hours due to a Facebook review of a tomato product by Erisco Foods Limited. The invasion occurred without a court order, violating a subsisting order restraining Okoli’s re-arrest. Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong condemned the lawlessness, highlighting the police’s disregard for the rule of law. The police allegedly disconnected the family’s electricity, leaving them in a hostile situation. Effiong called for accountability if harm befalls the family.

6. Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has filed a petition against fellow artist Davido, alleging threats to her life. In the petition addressed to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Savage claimed that Davido had threatened her over a social media exchange involving his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, whom Savage maintains a relationship with. The Lagos Police Command confirmed the authenticity of the petition. The publicized discord follows the artists’ recent decision to unfollow each other on Instagram.

7. Nigerian filmmaker Moses Inwang has announced his separation from his wife Emem Inwang after nearly ten years of marriage. The director, known for his recent work on ‘Blood Vessel,’ shared the news on Instagram, citing the decision as necessary for their happiness and personal growth.

