September 18, 2025 - 9:20 AM

Education Reforms Pay Off as Kano Tops NECO Performance Chart

EducationNews
— By: Hassan Haruna

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano State has been named the overall best-performing state in the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) organized by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced the achievement in a statement issued through his spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, he attributed the remarkable performance to the education reforms and consistent investment in the sector under his administration.

According to the governor, results released by NECO showed that 68,159 candidates from Kano obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

Yusuf reaffirmed his government’s commitment to sustaining interventions in education such as the distribution of free school uniforms, provision of classroom furniture and instructional materials, as well as the renovation of dilapidated learning facilities.

He further disclosed that teacher recruitment and training remain top priorities to improve learning outcomes.

The governor highlighted that education received 31 percent of the state’s 2025 budget allocation, underscoring the administration’s determination to drive reforms in the sector.

While commending teachers, parents, and other stakeholders for their roles in the success, Yusuf stressed that the state’s achievements reflect the impact of the ongoing reforms.

“Our reforms are clearly yielding results, and this outstanding performance by our students proves that Kano is on the right path,” he stated.

The National Examinations Council had earlier released the results of the June/July 2025 SSCE in Minna, Niger State. Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, revealed that of the 1,358,339 candidates who sat for the examination nationwide, 818,492—representing 60.26 percent—earned five credits and above, including Mathematics and English.

