September 18, 2025 - 9:33 AM

2027: Don’t Let Those Politicians Use You To Advance Their Interests— Kukah Warns Jonathan

— By: Pius Kadon

Could Goodluck Jonathan Be Nigeria’s Trump? Why Calls For His Return In 2027 May Not Be Misplaced
Ex President, Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has warned that no serious investor will commit funds to any country where the judiciary is compromised or manipulated by political power.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Democracy Dialogue hosted by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Accra, Ghana, Jonathan stressed that judicial independence is the bedrock of a stable and trustworthy business environment.

“No businessman will bring his money to invest in a country where a government functionary can dictate to judges. It’s too big a risk,” he said.

Jonathan urged Nigerian leaders to uphold justice and fairness above political interests, insisting that safeguarding the rule of law is vital for the nation’s future.

Also at the event, Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto lauded Jonathan’s 2015 concession of defeat as a landmark for Nigeria’s democracy.

But he warned the former president to beware of politicians seeking to exploit his image ahead of the 2027 elections.

Quoting General Theophilus Danjuma, Kukah added: “The voice of the devil is not far from the voice of God. Listen carefully to those who want to use you to advance their interests, not Nigeria’s.”

Pius Kadon
