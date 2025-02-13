Details Of Tinubu’s Discussion With Google CEO In Paris Emerge

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Paris on Wednesday to discuss ways to boost Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation in Nigeria.

The meeting, attended by Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani, focused on strengthening cooperation between Google and Nigeria to drive technological advancements.

The discussion covered plans to expand digital infrastructure, equip workers with digital skills, promote AI research, and increase cloud adoption across industries.

The goal is to establish Nigeria as a key player in the global digital economy and a hub for innovation in Africa.

President Tinubu stated that the partnership aligns with his administration’s economic agenda, which prioritizes industrialization, technology, and innovation.

He assured Google of Nigeria’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that attracts major tech investments.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reaffirmed the company’s support for Nigeria’s digital development, recognizing the country’s potential to lead in AI and innovation.

Minister Bosun Tijani highlighted the collaboration as an opportunity to accelerate technological progress and ensure widespread benefits for businesses and citizens.

The talks will continue as both parties work to advance Nigeria’s digital transformation and economic growth.