2Face Idibia Engages New Lover, Natasha Osawaru

Legendary Nigerian musician, 2Face Idibia, has officially engaged Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, just days after announcing his divorce from Annie Macaulay.

A video of the engagement has been making rounds on social media, showing the singer proposing amid cheers from onlookers. The news comes less than 24 hours after 2Face publicly declared his love for Natasha and announced plans to marry her.

https://x.com/Olamide0fficial/ status/1889912609488642103

In response to criticism, 2Face has urged fans to stop labeling Natasha as a homewrecker, emphasizing that she has no involvement in his separation from Annie.