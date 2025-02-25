Bwala Dismisses El-Rufai’s Claims as Incoherent and Misleading

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has criticized former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai for his recent remarks in a television interview on Tuesday.

During an appearance on Arise Television, El-Rufai accused President Tinubu of blocking his ministerial appointment, claiming that the National Assembly was not responsible for his rejection.

He dismissed security concerns cited by the Senate in August 2023 as an excuse, questioning why no official report had been released.

El-Rufai also doubts supporting Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, stating that the president had not met expectations for improving Nigeria.

In response, Bwala rejected El-Rufai’s statements, describing them as incoherent and misleading.

Posting on X, he accused the former governor of trying to distort history to suit his personal ambitions and warned the public not to believe El-Rufai’s claims.